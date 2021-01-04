Nats postpone entire opening series over continued COVID concerns

The result came from a COVID-19 test conducted Monday, while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training.

WASHINGTON — Opening Day for the Washington Nationals was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns and now the entire first series of the year has to be rescheduled.

The positive COVID test came from a test conducted Monday while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training.

A player for the Washington Nationals tested positive for COVID-19, and four teammates and a staff member were quarantined on the eve of the start of the regular season after contact tracing, general manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday.

According to a team statement, after follow up testing and contract tracing to that positive test, Major League Baseball decided to postpone all three scheduled games, including ones on Saturday and Sunday at Nats Park.

Throughout spring training, the Nationals did not have a positive COVID-19 test within the players on its team. The test that came back positive in Florida this week is the only known test to come back positive since the team had been down there at the end of February.