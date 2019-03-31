HAMPTON, Va. — Langley Speedway still going strong after 69 years as they started the 2019 season on Saturday night. One of the earlier session had a good one in the Super Trucks Division. The 88 car of Jacob Carr took the early lead over the field. It looked as if the reigning division champ would put the field away, but the Toano native would get passed on lap 19 by Ronald Klein.

The native of Newport News came into the race as the defending champ in the Enduros Division and felt right at home against Carr. Klein would go on to post his first win of the 2019 season. Carr came in third.