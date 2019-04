NORFOLK, Va. — UVA basketball is nearly defined by their slow it down, grind it out style. While the Bruce Pearl era Auburn Tigers zoomed through their region on the firepower of a fast paced offense.

Now the two styles clash on the biggest stage, and something's gotta give. Or does it.

When asked about the stylistic differences this week, UVA players preached versatility. They maintained that they can score and defend with the best of them, that "winning" is their style.