Oscar Smith football is out to put an exclamation point on 2021

The Tigers are going for back-to-back state titles on Saturday at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Granby Comets football was awfully good in 1945 and again in '46. They won football state championships in both seasons. Oscar Smith is trying to become the first team from Southside Hampton Roads to go back-to-back since then.

The Tigers play in the Class 6 state championship game on Saturday against James Madison High School from Vienna.

Oscar Smith has been so dominant this year that they have beaten every Virginia school they have played by at least 38 points and that includes four playoff games.

It is the Tigers third straight appearance in the championship final. They won state titles in 2008, '11 and then again this past spring. Remember, the pandemic forced a season schedule change in 2021. So, the Tigers could win two state football championships in the same calendar year.

We asked quarterback Ethan Vasko what goes into that winning tradition. He said, "Just determination and heart to be able to come out here every single day and be ready for practice, be prepared for the game and I think it takes a lot of effort from everyone."

Vasko seems convinced his team has what it takes to take home another crown and can even tell you the reasons, "The way we play, the attitude that we play with. Coach Scott always says the most physical team always wins. I think we always come out physical and we always come out mentally ready."

Head coach Chris Scott says 2021 is a "two-fer year" in reference to the two championships. He's quite proud of what both teams did and are doing, "Last year's team was special because I don't think there would have been any other team that could have done and handled all the adversity that they did and bring a community together. Now this group gets a chance to put an extra stamp, an exclamation point on our program,"