Oscar Smith & Green Run boys along with Princess Anne capture region titles

The Tigers and Stallions along with the Cavalier girls grab region titles as they advance in the state playoffs on Monday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — Reaching the region finals can give a school a bit of a breather as a team, because win or lose, you're already in the state tournament. There is one big incentive. Besides staying in town if you win, you also have bragging rights as a region champion.

In Class 6 Boys Region A finals, Oscar Smith snapped a three game playoff losing streak against Landstown as they topped the Eagles at Scope Monday night 44-42.

The win for the Tigers (24-1) was their 12th in a row and second region title. Trey Williams III topped Oscar Smith with 12 points while the Eagles (19-6) were led by Ethan Ward with a game high 17 points. The Tigers will next host Forest Park of Woodbridge while the Eagles head on the road to face Patriot of Nokesville.

In the Class 5 Boys Region A final, Green Run (12-14) came into their game as a 6th seed and a losing record to knock off top seeded Princess Anne by a final of 75-50. It gives the Stallions their third region title in the last four years.

Tre Miller had a game high 19 for Green Run in the win while Sam Bland led Princess Anne with 12 points.