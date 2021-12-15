Oscar Smith has four D-1 commits on early signing day

That would be Covil to Clemson, Vasko commits to Kansas, Woudsma chooses ODU and Jones goes Navy.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Much like they did on the way to winning a state championship, Oscar Smith came on strong on early National Signing Day. Four Tigers signed D-1 commitment papers on Wednesday.

Sherrod Covil is one of the top recruits in the state and one of the best safeties in the nation. Covil committed to Clemson. He says it makes a big impression when you put pen to paper on this day, "It hits different, because I know my whole life is about to change in a flash or the blink of a second."

Why Clemson? Covil makes it sound like it was love at first sight, "Just the environment. When I first stepped on campus, me and my family we knew that was the place where I needed to be."

Quarterback Ethan Vasko had been verbally committed to ODU for quite some time. Instead of being a Monarch he is going to be a Kansas Jayhawk. He explains the change in decision this way, "Just to see what was best for me. With ODU recently firing their offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, kind of the uncertainty of that."

On the plus side at Kansas, there is this, "Knowing that I had Kansas and I think it's a school on the rise and I think they have a good coaching staff. It was the best decision for me." There are also opportunities in the quarterback room and they run an offense similar to what he has seen at Oscar Smith.

Maarten Woudsma is a big man in the middle of the Tigers offensive line. He'll be doing the same kind of work at ODU. It's been something of a whirlwind for him the last week, "Just committing on Friday and winning the state championship on Saturday on my home field. It's a great feeling, but it doesn't compare to this having all my friends and family here."