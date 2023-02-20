Oscar Smith, King's Fork boys along with Western Branch & Lake Taylor girls advance to region semis

Several area high schools made the next move to the region semifinals with wins on Monday night. In Class 6 Region A, Oscar Smith had a 4th quarter burst that fought off a sluggish start and helped them win over Grassfield 53-47. The Tigers (21-1) were led by Isaiah Dozier who had 14 points. Trey Williams added 11 points. Meanwhile the Grizzlies (11-13), who last week got the program's first ever region playoff win, got a game high 26 points from Toa Hollenbeck in the loss.