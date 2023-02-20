x
Oscar Smith, King's Fork boys along with Western Branch & Lake Taylor girls advance to region semis

Several area high schools took another step in the region playoffs with wins on Monday night.
Several area high schools made the next move to the region semifinals with wins on Monday night. In Class 6 Region A, Oscar Smith had a 4th quarter burst that fought off a sluggish start and helped them win over Grassfield 53-47. The Tigers (21-1) were led by Isaiah Dozier who had 14 points. Trey Williams added 11 points. Meanwhile the Grizzlies (11-13), who last week got the program's first ever region playoff win, got a game high 26 points from Toa Hollenbeck in the loss. 

Landstown cruised past Kellam 60-40. Jayden Sepulveda and Zaevion Cleveland led four players in double-figures with 13 points each.  

In the Class 4 Region A boys quarters, King's Fork improved to 19-3 as they won big over Manor 76-45. Adarius Boston scored 18 points and Sam Brannen added 15 for the Bulldogs.

Great Bridge won in overtime against Churchland 72-67. It gave the Wildcats their third straight win and first region tournament victory since 2013. Hampton topped Grafton 56-37 and Heritage beat Smithfield 91-71 in the other quarterfinal. 

