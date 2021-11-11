x
Sports

Oscar Smith QB history maker plus other playoff thrillers on opening night

Ethan Vasko accounted for 10 Tiger touchdowns on the first night of the high school football playoffs.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It was set up to be the mismatch of the century and it was. Oscar Smith is a reigning state champ and they took on a Cosby playoff team sporting a (2-8) record. The Tigers rolled up big numbers and a 77-7 win. 

Along the way, Oscar Smith quarterback Ethan Vasko had a game like nobody in the history of Virginia high school football. He accounted for a VHSL state record 10 touchdowns. 

Vasko ran in the first score of the the game from 25 yards out. He then proceeded to throw 9 more TDs. Those 9 passing touchdowns tied the state record. 

Elsewhere, the game of the night was at Churchland where the Truckers hosted Deep Creek in a Class 4A playoff game. 

Churchland jumped out to a 14-0 lead. The Hornets scored the next 28 points capped off by a Brandon Nesbit TD run. 

Truckers quarterback Brandyn Hillman then ran for a score and threw for another and it was tied at 28. 

Anthony Barnes put Deep Creek back out front with two and a half minutes to go on a 2 yard run. It was 35-28 Hornets. 

Then with 31 seconds remaining Hillman went deep for a score to Key'Shaun Boone. The Truckers decided to attempt a 2-point conversion to go for the win. 

Hillman tried to score on a bootleg to the right when Nesbit, a freshman stopped him on the 2-yard line. Deep Creek prevailed 35-34.

Back in Class 6A, #2 seed Western Branch got 222 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Shamique Blizzard. They beat Franklin County 35-27.

In other scores, King's Fork shutout Smithfield 42-0, Phoebus held Tabb scoreless in a 46-0 win. Menchville got the second playoff win in school history as they beat Norview 12-6. 

