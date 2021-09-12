Oscar Smith star safety Sherrod Covil gets his special jersey

The Clemson recruits will be sporting the Under Armour All-American jersey he just earned.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Oscar Smith's Sherrod Covil gets to wear his Tiger jersey in one more game as Smith plays for a state title on Saturday. On Thursday he got to show off a some new apparel. Covil is now the proud owner of an Under Armour All-American jersey.

He got that jersey at the beginning of practice. Of course, he was also sporting an orange colored under-jersey. It's just a reminder that he is headed to Clemson as a commit.

Covil is one of the top safeties in the country. This fall he has also been putting in valuable time on offense in the backfield.