Oscar Smith star safety Sherrod Covil gets his special jersey

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Oscar Smith's Sherrod Covil gets to wear his Tiger jersey in one more game as Smith plays for a state title on Saturday. On Thursday he got to show off a some new apparel. Covil is now the proud owner of an Under Armour All-American jersey.
He got that jersey at the beginning of practice. Of course, he was also sporting an orange colored under-jersey. It's just a reminder that he is headed to Clemson as a commit.
Covil is one of the top safeties in the country. This fall he has also been putting in valuable time on offense in the backfield.
On January 2, Covil will play in the Under Armour Next All-American game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.