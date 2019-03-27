AUBURN, Ala. — Former Oscar Smith standout, Cam'Ron Kelly announced today through his Twitter account, he's entering the NCAA portal and plans to leave Auburn University to be closer to home.

Citing personal matters involving the health of his sister and mother, Kelly wants to be at a school closer to home. He graduated from high school in December and entered Auburn in January. Kelly said the decision to leave was weighing on him. While at Oscar Smith, he accounted for nearly 2,000 yards and 38 touchdown his senior year.