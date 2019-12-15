HAMPTON, Va. — South County got the best of Oscar Smith 14-13 in the Class 6 state championship game.
The Tigers won state titles in 2008 and 2011. Since then, they've been the final five times and finished runnerup each time.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
HAMPTON, Va. — South County got the best of Oscar Smith 14-13 in the Class 6 state championship game.
The Tigers won state titles in 2008 and 2011. Since then, they've been the final five times and finished runnerup each time.