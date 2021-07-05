Rescue crews find body of missing Virginia kayaker

The man’s body was found about 150 yards from where he was reported missing in Radford on Saturday morning.

RADFORD, Va. — Rescue crews have found the body of a kayaker who went missing on the New River in Virginia earlier this weekend.

According to Virginia conservation police, the man’s body was found about 150 yards from where he was reported missing in Radford on Saturday morning.

TV station WDBJ reports the kayaker brought a life jacket but was not wearing one.