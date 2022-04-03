Campgrounds at Virginia State Parks reopen ahead of spring season

Virginia's state park system has more than 1,800 campsites, with options ranging from primitive camping to RV sites with electric and water hookups.

NORFOLK, Va. — With things getting a little warmer, it may be a good time to go outside.

For those into camping, campgrounds at Virginia State Parks are open for the season, as of Friday.

Managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, the state park system has more than 1,800 campsites, with options ranging from primitive camping to RV sites with electric and water hookups.

New this year, all parks with campgrounds now offer site-specific reservations for campsites, replacing the first-come, first-served policy.

People can use reservevaparks.com to book a campsite, cabin, yurt, or picnic shelter at any one of Virginia's 41 state parks. If you want to make a reservation by phone, call the Customer Service Center at 800-933-7275 and choose option 5.

Reservations can be made as far as 11 months in advance or up to 2 p.m. on the day of arrival at nearly all locations.