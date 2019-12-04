RICHMOND, Va. — Concerns about Virginia's striped bass population could scuttle the fishing season for larger-sized fish in parts of the state.

Striped bass are also known as rockfish. The Washington Post reported Thursday that the season is set to begin later this month.

But there are indications that the population of the fish is declining. That has raised concerns that further catches could have a long-term effect on its ability to survive.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission is expected to vote April 23 on an "emergency proposal" that recommends canceling the trophy-size rockfish season in the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay.

That means anglers could not keep rockfish that measure 36 inches or longer.

Maryland officials have similar concerns, but there are no efforts there to halt the spring season.