Dept. of Public Health issues swimming advisories for some Newport News beaches

Officials said Wednesday there was an unhealthy amount of bacteria in the waters at Huntington and Hilton beaches.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Public Health Department said Wednesday that beachgoers should avoid swimming in the water off of Huntington and Hilton beaches in Newport News.

According to water samples taken Tuesday, bacteria levels in those areas are above state water quality standards.

A release from the department said swimming in these waters (before the advisories are lifted) could lead to a higher chance of gastrointestinal illness.

Gary Hagy, the environmental health manager for the Peninsula Health District, said people should only need to worry about staying out of the water for a short while.

“Typically, an advisory of this nature is temporary and will be withdrawn once the bacteria levels have returned to a safe level,” he wrote.