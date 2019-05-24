WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Summer camp registration is now open for Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast.

The summer camp sessions are open to girls in grades 1 through 12, and they do not have to be members of the Girl Scouts to attend. The weekly sessions will take place between June 16 and August 23.

Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast will host the overnight camps in Franklin and Williamsburg, starting at $345 per week. Day camps are hosted in Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Williamsburg, starting at $165 per week. Financial assistance is available.

At the camp, girls are in a safe, all-girl environment where they have the chance to explore the great outdoors, make new friends, try new things and so much more.

From outdoor cooking and swimming to science experiments and horseback riding, there are camp sessions designed for girls with a variety of interests.

For a complete list of camp sessions and to register, visit www.gsccc.org or call 757-547-4405.

Registration is open until May 31.