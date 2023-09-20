x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Outdoors

Chickahominy Riverfront Park opens new glamping site to enjoy the great outdoors in style

Visitors can have a glamorous camping experience at Chickahominy Riverfront Park at a new site that offers the best of both the indoor and outdoor worlds.
Credit: SIX60SIX - stock.adobe.com

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Can't decide between embracing the outdoors or relaxing at a hotel this fall? Get the best of both worlds with glamping, a more glamorous take on camping, in James City County. 

Chickahominy Riverfront Park now has six glamping sites for visitors who want to enjoy indoor comforts while spending a night in the great outdoors. Sleeping bags are swapped for beds, tents have heating and air conditioning and are located by campfire pits and picnic tables. 

The glamping site is located near Chickahominy river where visitors can enjoy fishing, boating, kayaking, walking trails and more. 

The camping site is open year round and reservations can be made through the Timberline Glamping Company website.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

What to do if you're caught in a rip current

Before You Leave, Check This Out