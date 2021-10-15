Take a walk by the Chesapeake Bay at Grandview Nature Preserve in Hampton

The preserve's trail goes through a saltwater marsh before reaching a 2.5-mile-long beach on the Chesapeake Bay.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from May 2021.

The temperatures are getting cooler and lower humidity is around the corner, making it the perfect time to go for a walk. While there are plenty of popular beaches to walk on, sometimes, we all need quality time to ourselves.

For those who want to get away, check out the 500-acre Grandview Nature Preserve, a calm and secluded wilderness in the eastern part of Hampton.

According to the City of Hampton, the preserve features a saltwater marsh, tidal creeks and a beach along the Chesapeake Bay.

To experience the preserve, you'll walk along a trail through different landscapes. AllTrails, a hiking guide app, described it as easy and suitable for all skill levels of hiking.

The trail starts at the preserve's entrance on State Park Drive. According to AllTrails, you'll start with a half-mile view of the marshlands. Along the way, there are benches where you can take a break. The trail ends at the beach, which you can then walk along for 2.5 miles.

The City of Hampton said the preserve is a great place to comb the beach, observe birds and take pictures. Since it's past Sept. 15, you bring your pet as long as it's on a leash.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), the preserve is an ideal spot for birdwatchers.

During the winter months, the DWR said you can see northern gannets or tundra swans as they fly off the shore. During spring, the beach’s dunes are home to the largest colony of least tern birds on the Atlantic Coast.

Other shorebirds, including the black skimmer and American oystercatcher, are said to frequent this beach.