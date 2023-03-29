Garden tour coming to Virginia Beach's North End neighborhood

In celebration, the Garden Club of Virginia will offer a garden tour in Virginia Beach's North End neighborhood, between 47th and 55th streets.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Historic Garden Week will kick off in Virginia on April 15, a celebration of the conservation, restoration and preservation of historic landscapes in the Commonwealth.

In celebration, the Garden Club of Virginia will offer a garden tour in Virginia Beach's North End neighborhood, between 47th and 55th streets. The semi-walking tour will showcase two oceanfront and two oceanside properties.

The event takes place on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $50 and are available on the Garden Week's website.

The event check-in will be at The Princess Anne Country Club, where those going on the tour will get a wristband and board a trolley that will take them to the touring area.