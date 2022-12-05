How to prevent a tick from getting on your skin

It's spring and that means warmer weather and spending time outside. But with those things comes the danger of ticks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Spring has sprung in northwest Ohio and warmer weather is on the way. But with the nice weather comes ticks.

According to pestworld.org, tick populations are expected to be extremely high in many parts of the country this year.

Ticks can transmit Lyme disease to humans as well as dogs and cats. So it’s important to keep yourself safe before you take a walk in the park or woods.

The Lucas county health commissioner is reminding everyone to make sure you Inspect yourself and your family members carefully for ticks after being outdoors.

"If you know you're going to go out, make sure you are wearing the proper clothing. If I’m going to go out hiking don't wear shorts, wear longer pants and it will help reduce the ability for those ticks to get onto your skin," says Lucas county health commissioner Eric Zgodzinski

Some Tips to follow so you can avoid ticks are listed below.