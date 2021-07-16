Mosquito companies buzzing with business

Kevin Coelho with Mosquito Squad of Hampton Roads said he's noticed an increase in customers who want to get rid of those annoying bugs.

NORFOLK, Va. — Mosquitoes are taking a bite out of Hampton Roads.

Local experts said you can expect to see more mosquitoes flying around for the next few months, and that’s causing some buzz for mosquito companies!

“We are definitely busy. Our phones are ringing from the time we open up to the time we close,” Kevin Coelho explained.

Coelho, with Mosquito Squad of Hampton Roads, said he's noticed an increase in customers who want to get rid of those annoying bugs.

"On a day to day basis, we average anywhere between just over 100 to just around 200 appointments or customers we serve daily," he said.

This year, people are also calling Mosquito Squad of Hampton Roads about another insect, gnats. Coelho said they're everywhere.

"They are in your face; they are in your food," he said. "They are in your environment and your backyard and are more of a nuisance. They don’t bite like mosquitos or carry diseases as mosquitos could. They are still more of a nuisance, and they prevent people from enjoying their backyard.”

Whether it's mosquitos or gnats, Coelho said people can try and get rid of them.

"Prevent water from pooling up, tighten the tarps, tip over any water you may have," he said.

For lasting protection against those pesky bugs, experts recommend using an Environmental Protection Agency-registered repellent.