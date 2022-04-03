Time to explore: National Kids to Parks Day activities, celebrations

Across the state, parks are hosting a wide variety of activities on that day, ranging from scavenger hunts and fishing to archery and hiking.

Going outdoors and exploring the wonders around you is important, especially for children who are always learning new things.

National Kids to Parks Day is Saturday, May 21. Virginia State Parks said it's a day that encourages children and families to get outside, get active, have fun and learn something new.

Across the state, parks are hosting a wide variety of activities on that day, ranging from scavenger hunts and fishing to archery and hiking.

Locally, the following state parks will be hosting events:

False Cape State Park at the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge Parking Lot from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kiptopeke State Park at Big Water Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to noon. You'll be able to build a birdhouse, tie-dye a shirt or learn how to harvest oysters!

First Landing State Park at the Trail Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Machicomoco State Park at the Interpretive Area/Demonstration Circle from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chippokes State Park at the Quayle Classroom from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., where you'll get to make corn husk dolls! From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., visit the Jones-Stewart Mansion for play-time.



If you plan on heading out to celebrate, don't forget your Nature Backpack! It will have the tools you need, and you'll get a free park pass to participating Virginia State Parks. You can pick them up at a participating library near you. Click here to find one.