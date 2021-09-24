Virginia State Parks, National Park Service waiving fees for Public Lands Day

With several state and national parks in and near Hampton Roads, there are different ways to celebrate and help out.

If you're eager to go outside and play a part in helping the environment, Saturday is National Public Lands Day, the largest single-day volunteer event for public lands.

Each year, on the fourth Saturday of September, people come together to help clean up trails across the country. Also, there are opportunities to visit public lands without the hassle of fees.

That includes the National Park Service (NPS) and Virginia State Parks.

With several state and national parks in and near Hampton Roads, there are different ways to celebrate and help out.

Fees waived

While parking fees are typically required at Virginia State Parks, they'll be waived on Saturday, according to its website. Luckily for us, there are several parks to pick from:

Of course, there are many more to check out. Virginia State Parks has a full list on its website.

Also, NPS is offering free admission to all of its lands. Here are some options in the region:

NPS has a full list and map of its lands for Virginia and North Carolina.

Cleanup events

Several state parks in the area are hosting cleanup events Saturday. It's an opportunity to show appreciation for the natural resources that surround us.

First Landing State Park is hosting a coastal cleanup event. From 9 a.m. to noon, you can volunteer to help clean up the shoreline. The park will provide bags and latex gloves, as well as data collection sheets.

Kiptopeke State Park is hosting a beach and trail cleanup throughout the day. You can stop by the park's office to pick up some cleaning supplies. Once you're done cleaning, bring proof to the office and you can get a coupon for a free day of parking at any Virginia State Park.

Belle Isle State Park is also hosting a cleanup event between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Go to the camp store to pick up some cleaning supplies, then pick a trail to pick up trash at.