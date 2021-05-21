Ocean Breeze, Water Country USA water parks open for the summer season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's a sign of progress in the pandemic: two of Hampton Roads' water parks are opening for the summer season!
In Virginia Beach, Ocean Breeze Waterpark opens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. It will operate at 50 percent capacity until Virginia's COVID restrictions end next week.
Fully vaccinated people don't need a mask, but park officials strongly recommend that unvaccinated guests wear one. Masks are not allowed in the water.
Meanwhile, Water Country USA in Williamsburg is also opening to guests on Saturday. You don't need a mask if you're fully vaccinated, but you do need to make a reservation online.