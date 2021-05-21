Ocean Breeze, Water Country USA water parks open for the summer season

Both parks say guests who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's a sign of progress in the pandemic: two of Hampton Roads' water parks are opening for the summer season!

In Virginia Beach, Ocean Breeze Waterpark opens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. It will operate at 50 percent capacity until Virginia's COVID restrictions end next week.

Fully vaccinated people don't need a mask, but park officials strongly recommend that unvaccinated guests wear one. Masks are not allowed in the water.