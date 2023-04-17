This Newport News outdoors event will have rock climbing, live gators and more

There will be a free rock climbing wall, live gator show, axe throwing, boating activities, camping exhibits and more.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For those who are feeling the call of the wild, the City of Newport News is holding an event Saturday, April 22, that will include different outdoor activities.

The Outdoor Enthusiast Event will take place at Newport News Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be a free rock climbing wall, live gator show, axe throwing, boating activities, horseshoes, yoga, hiking, disc golf, Zumba/mix fit, camping exhibits, a ninja warrior course, and a traveling lumberjack show, according to event organizers.

Cody Lundin, a best-selling author and internationally-recognized survival professional, will be at the event to talk about wilderness skills and primitive living.

The event will also have activities for children, food and craft beer vendors, and more.

The City of Newport News is hosting the event with help from different sponsors, including Tough Mudder, Spartan, REI, and Patient First.