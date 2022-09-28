Howl-O-Ween Pet Palooza at First Landing State Park Sunday

Park staff will teach people how to positively impact the park at the event.

NORFOLK, Va. — People are encouraged to stop by the First Landing State Park Trail Center Sunday to celebrate Halloween with their pet.

Park staff will be hosting the "Howl-O-Ween Pet Palooza," and telling people how they can have a positive impact on the park, according to the webpage for the event.

As part of the event, people are encouraged to dress up their pup in costume to show them off and play games before hitting the trails for a spirited walk.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and standard parking and admission fees will apply.