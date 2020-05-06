Suffolk gears up for mosquito season

The city has plans to trap and spray for mosqitoes, but said Suffolk residents can help them by taking steps against bites and eliminating mosquito breeding grounds.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Mosquitoes suck - and to keep them from spreading bloodborne diseases, the city of Suffolk is gearing up to trap and spray the buzzing nuisances.

The city released some tips for preventing mosquito bites Friday, including staying indoors at night, wearing loose, long-sleeved clothing and using insect repellents according to their package directions.

A release from Suffolk also encouraged people to eliminate common breeding sites for the bloodsuckers.

You can help by dumping out containers that have standing water, getting rid of used tires, cleaning your gutters and swimming pools, and putting "Mosquito Dunks" in areas around your home where water collects, like ditches.

These small chips kill mosquito larvae, but are supposed to be safe for other wildlife and pets.

Suffolk is offering free Mosquito Dunks to any Suffolk residents age 18 or older with an ID and proof of residence. Coronavirus has limited their pickup site to only Fire Station 6 at 300 Kings Fork Road, though.

"Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are found in Suffolk every year BUT…Humans in Suffolk have NEVER contracted either WNV or EEE from these mosquitoes," wrote a city spokesperson.