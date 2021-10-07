Hit the river for Suffolk's sunset to moonrise paddle tour at Constant’s Wharf & Marina

If you bring your own canoe or kayak, paddle and floatation device, the program costs $15.

The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Department is inviting people to a guided sunset to moonrise paddle tour later this month.

The tour is set to take place Friday, Oct. 22 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Constant’s Wharf & Marina. That's located at 100 East Constance Rd. and sits by the Nansemond River.

If you bring your own canoe or kayak, paddle and floatation device, the program costs $15. A single kayak rental is $25, while a tandem kayak/canoe that includes a floatation device and paddle is $35.

The department also recommends bringing a water bottle and headlamp.

You can register for this event on the city's website by using the code #153210, or at the East Suffolk and Whaleyville Recreation Centers.