Hundreds rescued from ocean in Virginia Beach, Outer Banks during July 4th weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hundreds of people from Virginia Beach to the Outer Banks were rescued from the ocean water during the Fourth of July weekend.

In Virginia Beach, more than 150 people were rescued, according to the city's ocean rescue.

On the Outer Banks, the Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue said it had 29 water rescues and 17 medical calls, and Chicamacomico Banks Fire Department serving Rodanthe, Waves, and Salvo performed 21 ocean rescues.

The rescues come as Accomack County and Currituck County in North Carolina are at moderate risk of rip currents Monday and July 4.

When speaking to Outer Banks officials ahead of the holiday weekend they reiterated the importance of safety Erik Heden, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Morehead City, touched on the dangers of rip currents:

"They are the number one, number one weather-related killer in Coastal North Carolina," Heden said. "They are extremely fast, faster than an Olympic swimmer. They do not pull you under, they pull you out."

"Know how to swim left or right or parallel to the shore to get out of it. As we like to advocate, if you're getting in the water, having a device like a boogie board can help you realize what to do," Heden said.