You can now rent a surfboard from the Virginia Beach Public Library. Here's where.

The library is launching the "Explore Outdoors" collection, allowing people to rent surfboards, pickleball sets and other outdoor items.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you want to try catching some waves at the Oceanfront, the Virginia Beach Public Library (VBPL) has something for you.

The library's Princess Anne branch is offering surfboards as part of its "Explore Outdoors" collection, which also includes pickleball sets, gardening tools, bug-catching kits, picnic baskets, kites, and other outdoor items.

The items can be checked out on a first-come, first-served basis for up to three weeks with a valid library account, which is free for people living in Virginia Beach.

The collection is only offered at the library's Princess Anne branch, which is located at 1444 Nimmo Parkway.

“Libraries provide access to resources and support lifelong learning and experiences," Princess Anne Area Library Manager Ashley Barrineau wrote in a news release. "We’re excited to offer residents an opportunity to borrow items to help them explore and enjoy the beaches and parks in our community as well as their own backyards."

According to the library, Barrineau proposed the "Explore Outdoors" collection and helped get a $4,000 grant from the Virginia Beach Library Foundation to fund it.