You'll be hooked | Virginians can enjoy free fishing weekend June 3-5

If you don't know how to fish, don't worry. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is hosting several events throughout the Commonwealth to teach people.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia is kicking off the first weekend of June with Free Fishing Days from Friday to Sunday, where people can cast a line without having to buy a fishing license.

The event is a good opportunity for people who've never gone fishing but want to try it out. The Commonwealth has over 176,000 acres of public lakes and 27,300 miles of fishable streams.

For the weekend, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) lifted requirements for licenses for recreational rod and reel fishing, as well as facilities use permits.

The department also dropped restrictions on fishing in designated stocked trout waters. This opens over 2,900 miles of trout streams, as well as several ponds, small lakes and reservoirs.

On Saturday and Sunday, the DWR is hosting several events throughout the Commonwealth to teach people how to fish:

Burke Lake (Fairfax County): Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dorey Park (Henrico County): Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mt. Trashmore (Virginia Beach): Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Festival del Rio Rappahannock (Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg): Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All of these events are free and people don't have to register. DWR staff and volunteers will be on-site ready to instruct and provide rods and reels, terminal tackle and bait.

While the license requirement was dropped, people will still need to follow state regulations on fishing, including size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions.