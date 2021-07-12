Northam proposes nearly $245M for Virginia outdoor recreation, natural lands

His proposed budget would fund an expansion of regional trails, state parks and Virginia's Office of Outdoor Recreation.

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing nearly $245 million for outdoor recreation and natural lands to be included in an upcoming two-year budget.

The funding will go toward expanding the state's network of regional trails, state parks, and the Office of Outdoor Recreation, founded by Northam in 2019 to coordinate recreation efforts across multiple state agencies.

Northam's office said the money would support existing trails and develop new trails, such as the Eastern Shore, Shenandoah, and Fall Line trails. It would also allow the Office of Outdoor Recreation to support two full-time employees.

According to Northam's office, Virginia outdoor recreation employs more than 197,000 people, contributes an estimated $22 billion to the state's economy, and generates $1.2 billion in state and local tax revenues.

His office also noted that visits to the 41 state parks went up 13% in 2020, with nearly 8 million people visiting.

Republican State Sen. Emmett Hanger and Democratic Del. David Bulova, who both co-chair the Outdoor Recreation Caucus in the General Assembly, praised the proposal in a news release.