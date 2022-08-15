Virginians can preorder new Blue Ridge Parkway license plate

Anyone who registers through Aug. 31 is entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card to Mast General Store, which has a location in Roanoke, Virginia.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're looking to add an outdoorsy touch to your car, Virginians can preorder a new specialty license plate that supports the Blue Ridge Parkway, the country’s most visited national park unit.

Comprised of earthy shades of blue, yellow and green, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation's plate shows the road winding through a natural setting with the mountains in the distance.

The plate fee is $25 a year for a standard plate and $35 a year for a personalized plate. A portion of the proceeds will support efforts to protect and preserve the 469-mile scenic route that traverses Virginia and North Carolina.

The foundation said it has secured nearly 300 of the 450 preorder applications needed for the plate to become official with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Anyone who registers through Aug. 31 is entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card to Mast General Store, which has a location in Roanoke, Virginia.

“I am thrilled that we can offer this new and easy way for Virginians to support and share their love for the Blue Ridge Parkway,” Foundation CEO Carolyn Ward said in a news release.

The Blue Ridge Parkway saw the most visitors of any National Park Service unit in 2021 with nearly 16 million visits, beating out the second-place Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Despite this, the parkway doesn't have entrance fees, so it only receives a fraction of the funding of other parks, according to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.

The foundation said donations provide financial help for natural resource protection, visitor amenities, historical and cultural preservation and education and outreach programs.