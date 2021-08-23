Virginia State Parks to offer First Day Hikes on New Year's Day

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 2020.
If you're looking to get a "fresh-air" start in the new year, Virginia is offering First Day Hikes at all 41 state parks on New Year's Day.
You'll have options to join a ranger-led hike to learn more about the parks, or set out on your own hike. In the Hampton Roads region, you can check out several places:
- First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach
- False Cape State Park in Virginia Beach
- Kiptopeke State Park on the Eastern Shore
- Machicomoco State Park in Gloucester County
- York River State Park in Williamsburg
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation said parking will be free on Jan. 1 and people will get a commemorative water bottle sticker (while supplies last).
According to the American Hiking Society, First Day Hikes are a nationwide initiative to encourage people to go outdoors. The organization said nearly 55,000 people nationwide collectively hiked over 133,000 miles to ring in 2021.
A full list of hiking events is available on Virginia State Parks' website.