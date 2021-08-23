Virginia State Parks to offer First Day Hikes on New Year's Day

You'll have options to join a ranger-led hike to learn more about the parks, or set out on your own hike.

If you're looking to get a "fresh-air" start in the new year, Virginia is offering First Day Hikes at all 41 state parks on New Year's Day.

You'll have options to join a ranger-led hike to learn more about the parks, or set out on your own hike. In the Hampton Roads region, you can check out several places:

First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach

False Cape State Park in Virginia Beach

Kiptopeke State Park on the Eastern Shore

Machicomoco State Park in Gloucester County

York River State Park in Williamsburg

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation said parking will be free on Jan. 1 and people will get a commemorative water bottle sticker (while supplies last).

According to the American Hiking Society, First Day Hikes are a nationwide initiative to encourage people to go outdoors. The organization said nearly 55,000 people nationwide collectively hiked over 133,000 miles to ring in 2021.