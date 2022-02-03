Explore the outdoors | Virginia State Parks launches new reservation website

People can use reservevaparks.com to book a campsite, cabin, yurt or picnic shelter at any one of Virginia's 41 state parks.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Jan. 25, 2022.

Virginia State Parks is looking to make the outdoors more accessible with its new reservation website.

People can use reservevaparks.com to book a campsite, cabin, yurt or picnic shelter at any one of Virginia's 41 state parks.

According to the state park system, the website comes with features aimed at improving people's experience, including:

Interactive mapping for overnight guests to explore each park

Enhanced loyalty program with a dollar-based system, allowing guests the flexibility to convert repeat stays into discounted reservations

Updated waitlist functionality that will alert people when previously booked sites become available

Faster transaction processing times online and in-person

“Virginia State Parks is continuously investing in ways to improve our internal systems and in the way we engage and serve the public,” Virginia State Park Director Dr. Melissa Baker said in a news release. “This new system will streamline bookings and allow visitors to experience the Commonwealth’s natural beauty and incredible history.”