More people are heading outside in the Old Dominion: Virginia State Parks saw 7.9 million visitors in 2021, a big increase over previous years.

According to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the 7,926,344 people visiting last year was a 15% increase over 2019 and a 1.5% increase over 2020.

Virginia has 41 state parks ranging from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the west to Hampton Roads in the east, allowing people to experience the best of nature in the Old Dominion.

These parks allow for a variety of activities, including hiking, biking, camping and fishing. Two new parks, Machicomoco in Gloucester County and Clinch River in southwest Virginia, opened in 2021.

According to Virginia DCR, visitation records are tracked by the number of vehicles that visit each state park. Researchers also track the amount of foot traffic entering each park, the number of overnight guests staying onsite, and any of the staff members that are working at or visiting the parks.

Virginia DCR believes a focus on mental health is behind the increase in visits.

“Virginia’s state parks give people an opportunity to get out of the house and safely social distance while getting to see the scenic parts of the Commonwealth,” Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker said in a news release. “Each park offers a unique experience and provides a chance for people to connect with nature and improve their physical and mental health.”