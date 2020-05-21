Wilmington scales back beach restrictions

Wrightsville Beach allowed all beach activities to resume as of Wednesday afternoon, including sunbathing, fishing and games.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina beach town is scaling back its restrictions in advance of the Memorial Day weekend.

News outlets report Wrightsville Beach allowed all beach activities to resume as of Wednesday afternoon, including sunbathing, fishing and games.

Previously, it allowed access to its beach but only for exercise.

The town is also allowing short-term rentals to resume and has opened six of its public parking lots to beachgoers, a total 329 available spaces.