Overton and the Warriors are hungry in more ways than one this season

Our Athlete Of The Week is Nansemond River QB Alkendric Overton. He's leading a Warriors squad that's in the Class 5 Region B finals on Friday against Maury.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Alkendric Overton probably sounds like your average high school.

“I like to watch Anime, sleep, eat.”

But if he had to rank those three things, eating would be number one.

“I eat about 5 times a day,” he said. “I’m just always hungry.”

A normal Saturday for Alkendric is as such.

“I probably wake up at like 12, Mama cooks breakfast, bacon, breakfast potatoes. At 2 o’clock I’ll probably eat again, usually Cookout or Chik-fil-A. Then at 5 o’clock make some cereal, wait for dinner, eat dinner, and then eat again after dinner.”

But it’s an eating schedule that’s fueled him enough to lead the Warriors to a 8-3 season thus far, a team who also hasn’t played a single home game this year as they await the construction of their new turf field.

“It’s been different riding the bus every week, traveling to play another team,” Alkendric said.

On top of that, now the Warriors have to travel to practice too. They take a bus ride every afternoon to John Yeates Middle School to play on a field with lights so they can practice later in the evening.

“Not being able to play on our own school grounds on Friday night, having to get on a bus every week and having to practice here at one of our local middle schools and not practice on our grounds- those guys have responded to it and really been resilient,” said head coach Alonzo Ricks Jr.

But Alkendric and his teammates have embraced this adversity. This Friday the Warriors will face Maury in the region finals at Powhatan Field following their 21-14 victory over Kecoughtan. For Alkendric, this season has a different meaning.