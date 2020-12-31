Owusu-Koramoah coming into his own in final season with Irish

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has come on strong this past season for Notre Dame football. The former Bethel Bruin will lead the Irish against Alabama in the Rose Bowl from Arlington, Texas as part of one College Football Playoff semifinal matchup. "It's something you dream of", says the senior. "It's almost like you're not playing the guys that Alabama has. It's almost like you're playing a franchise".

Owusu-Koramoah comes well credentialed himself. In his final season in South Bend, he has named first team on both the Associated Press and Sporting News All-American teams. On top of that, Owusu-Koramoah became the third Irish player this decade to win the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker. In his eyes, there's no feeling of intimidation when it comes to Notre Dame's showdown with the Tide. "You want to face a team that is the best. You say that you're the best, you go against the best."