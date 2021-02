ROANOKE, Va. — Princess Anne girls head coach, Darnell Dozier is a person who's always thinking about what's next. It was no different on Saturday as his Cavaliers took care of business as they won over Patrick Henry of Roanoke Class 5 State Girls Final 56-41 for their 8th straight title and 12th overall. "It's good to have 8 in a row", he said. "It's something we expect. You work so hard to get it." Junior, Aziaha James had 32 points in the win while Zakiya Stephenson added 11.