HAMPTON, Va. — It might have been for 3rd place at the annual Boo Williams Christmas Classic, but it felt like a championship game. Lake Taylor and Princess Anne girls at one point trading buckets from one end of the floor to the other on Court 1 before a capacity crowd of folks on the sectional bleachers.

By games end the Cavaliers (8-1) were led by Jasha Clinton's team high 17 points as they won over the Titans 74-68 on Saturday night. Lake Taylor (4-2) dropped its second straight game. Princess Anne got balanced scoring as Aziaha James added 15 points to go with 7 rebounds and Kendra Johnson chipped in with 14 points that included 4 3-pointers in the win.