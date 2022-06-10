Patience and frustration battle in Washington

NORFOLK, Va. — One and three with 3 straight losses. It's just week 5, but the Washington Commanders appear to be staring over a rather steep cliff. For now they remain on solid ground, a win this week and they're just fine mathematically, but the abyss looms. Falling to 1-4, with no wins in a month, amidst a overperforming division, would be inches from disastrous. Frustration quickly emerged as theme in the locker room Thursday, but one paired with patience. A loss Sunday to the Titans and that frustration may take center stage, or worse, give way to apathy. For now, however, the patience remains, and a win over the Titans maintains its efficacy.