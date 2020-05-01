Patriots lose in Wild Card upset

The New England Patriots lose to the Titans, 20-13, in first round of NFL playoffs

Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown while Tennessee's defense stymied Tom Brady and perhaps ended his championship-filled New England career with a 20-13 wild-card victory.

As a dense fog that shrouded Gillette Stadium for the first half dissipated, it became clear that the Patriots, who made the last three Super Bowls and won two, no longer were the bullies on the block.

Six-time champ Brady's contract is up and the 42-year-old quarterback could well be headed elsewhere, including retirement.