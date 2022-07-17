Paul Webb Basketball Camp returns from 2 year hiatus

Shutdown by COVID in 2020 and 21, the iconic Hampton Roads staple is back in 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The name lines t shirts throughout Hampton Roads. A rec center gym here, a park there, you never know exactly when you'll see one, but if you're around basketball in the 757 there's always a chance. Such is the case when you've held over 50 years of camps, usually multiple weeks throughout the summer, and every camper gets a t-shirt. The graphics have have surely changed throughout the years but "Paul Webb Basketball Camp" remains on each and every shirt. A badge of honor for having spent 5 days learning the game of basketball from a family of coaches that have spent their lives educating the young hoopers of Virginia.

Friday at Corporate Landing Middle School in Virginia Beach, a whole new set of campers played final games before they would receive their t-shirts. Well, first of course they ate chicken nuggets, but then the T shirts. In between games lead to results that fill brackets hung from the wall of the gymnasium, documenting a weeks worth of competition that would soon end with a champion.

Paul Webb takes it all in from the bleachers. Ninety three and more than 30 years clear of his time coaching the Old Dominion Monarchs, Webb still has his eyes locked in on the games being played in front of him. His eyes scan the gym, taking in step back jumpers and free throw routines. His son Eddie runs the camps now, but Paul is here every day, a counselor to the campers, but a legend to the 757.