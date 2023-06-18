Peninsula Pilots top Martinsville Mustangs in extras 5-4

HAMPTON, Va. — The Peninsula Pilots season is underway with many college players getting back to work for summertime baseball. The collegiate summer league team in the Coastal Plain League hosted the Martinsville Mustangs on Saturday night amongst a packed house.
Many familiar names to look out for this summer including Luke Waters at the top of the order for the Pilots out of Old Dominion. His early base hit in the second inning scored Henry Garcia from Howard to tie it up 1-all.
In the bottom of the fourth, they add to it with a pair of sacrifice flies from Trey Morgan, the longtime Pilot out of VMI, and Zac Morris out of South Carolina, for a 3-2 advantage. The Mustangs would later tie it up 3-all and push the game into extras where Morgan wound up winning it for the Pilots with a walk, 5-4.