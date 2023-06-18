Peninsula Pilots top Martinsville Mustangs in extras 5-4

Summer league baseball in Hampton Roads getting underway with the Peninsula Pilots at War Memorial Stadium. The team hosted Martinsville on Saturday night.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Peninsula Pilots season is underway with many college players getting back to work for summertime baseball. The collegiate summer league team in the Coastal Plain League hosted the Martinsville Mustangs on Saturday night amongst a packed house.

Many familiar names to look out for this summer including Luke Waters at the top of the order for the Pilots out of Old Dominion. His early base hit in the second inning scored Henry Garcia from Howard to tie it up 1-all.