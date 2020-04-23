Percy Harvin ready for a comeback

The former Landstown High standout hasn't played in an NFL game since 2016, but he's got the "itch"

NORFOLK, Va. — Percy Harvin really thought he was done. But he has told ESPN, "the itch has come back." He wants to return to the NFL.

Out of Landstown High in Virginia Beach, Harvin is one of the best high school football players in state history.

He has not played in an NFL game since 2016.

His career had been plagued with injuries. However, he says his body is feeling good, mentally he is better and his family is good.

Harvin was a former first round draft pick for the Minnesota Vikings. His kickoff return for a touchdown helped Seattle win a Super Bowl in 2013.