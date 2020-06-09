x
Peterson signs with the Lions

Barely a day after being released by Washington, Adrian Peterson inks a one year deal with Detroit.
Credit: AP
Washington running back Adrian Peterson (26) works out during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

ASHBURN, Va. — Adrian Peterson didn't have to wait long. Nearly two days after being released by Washington, the 35 year old reportedly signed a 1 year $1.05 million deal that includes incentives. Peterson will reunite with his former offensive coordinator with the Vikings, Darrell Bevell. Much like his situation in Washington, he'll be in a crowded backfield with the Lions that includes Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift.

Peterson has played in 164 games with 3,036 carries for 14,216 yards and 111 touchdowns. He's a 7-time Pro Bowler and is 5th all-time in career rushing yards behind Emmitt Smith.