Peyton Blanding reaches new heights for CNU track

The pole vaulter looks to finish off a dominant senior season with a school record

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Peyton Blanding says she performs better at track meets than she does in practice. The pressure, the adrenaline and the opportunity to set personal bests buoy Blanding to new heights.

Her preference for the big moment is well represented in the Christopher Newport pole vaulter's 2022 results. Blanding owns the top 5 clearances in the Coast to Coast Athletic Conference this year. She's recorded the second highest clearance in school history, with the ultimate goal of breaking that record. She holds two conference titles and two All Region selections. Safe to say that her affinity for meets is well founded.

Her success on the biggest stage does not come because she blocks out the nerves that accompany these moments, but rather BECAUSE of those nerves. Blanding calls them motivators.