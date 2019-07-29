VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Family is everything to PGA Tour veteran, Ernie Els. "The Big Easy" was at the Princess Anne Country Club on Monday for his 3rd annual "Els For Autism" Pro-Am Invitational. It's very personal to the 2-time U.S. Open Champion. His son, Ben has Autism. Els and his wife, Liezi went public about ten years ago. "The out pouring we got from fellow families with kids with Autism was quite unbelievable", he said. "People weren't afraid anymore to talk about it."

Els has noticed over the past decade, society is embracing more of what familes are going through. "They act a little bit differently from normal children, so they would stay at home. Now I feel with a lot more people talking about it making it more normal in society."

On the subject of golf Els, who's a former #1 in the world, sees a difference between his time on top and the best of those today. "We're winning the same events, but we're winning it in different styles. These guys are athletes. Big guys. They're very physical with the golf ball. We were shaping the golf ball and maneuvering around the golf course. These guys have really overpowered golf courses."