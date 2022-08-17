Phantoms aim higher for the 2022 season

Phoebus High School returns as the defending Class 3 champions, but knows it will be an uphill climb to get back.

HAMPTON, Va. — Phoebus High School has established itself as one of the football dynasty programs in the area. They've got eight titles to their credit in a 20 year span and most recently returns as defending champs in Class 3.

This season head coach, Jeremy Blunt has a corps group of six players on both sides of the ball coming back from last year's team that went 14-1. It gave the Phantoms their first title in a decade, but Blunt says they're ready to turn the page.

"One thing about it is you don't want to peak too early", he says. "Getting off to a good start and it being something true versus something false is going to be our focus."

Senior safety, Jordan Bass agrees. "You have to realize this is a new season", he says. "You have to put in that mindset just because you won a state championship doesn't mean you're going to win it again this year."

Blunt, who last year became the first person in school history to win a championship as a player and a coach, knows lack of focus can be costly when chasing a legacy as a program.